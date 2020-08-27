﻿
katy-perry-orlando-bloom

Katy Perry welcomes baby daughter with Orlando Bloom – see first photo

The American Idol star and Pirates of the Caribbean actor are such proud parents!

Hanna Fillingham

Big congratulations are in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have welcomed their first baby, a little girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF - Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image showing their newborn grasping her daddy's finger while Katy held on to little Daisy's wrist. This is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby has a very famous cousin!

Loading the player...

;

VIDEO: The moment Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom find out they're having a baby girl

While they did not reveal many details about Daisy Dove's arrival, the new parents confirmed they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth, adding: "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the duo said.

Katy and Orlando had been keeping fans updated on their pregnancy during the lockdown. In July, the American Idol star opened up about the sweet nickname she had for her daughter during an interview on Hits Radio Breakfast. Chatting to host Fleur East, the singer said: "I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on

The star was even inspired by the radio host's own moniker, so much so that it was considered a potential name to make the list. She told Fleur: "It's actually really beautiful. Legit, it may go on the list. I'm going to text him (Orlando) right now."

Orlando also opened up about becoming a dad again during an interview on Good Morning America in June. He said: "I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles.

katy-perry-orlando-bloom

Katy and Orlando will be the best parents!

"I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby."

Katy and Orlando announced their pregnancy news in March with a sweet baby bump unveil on Instagram Live. The California Girls singer told fans: "There's a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."

She continued: "I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep."

"And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about katy perry

More news