Katy Perry welcomes baby daughter with Orlando Bloom – see first photo

Big congratulations are in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who have welcomed their first baby, a little girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF - Katy and Orlando are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity - sharing a black and white image showing their newborn grasping her daddy's finger while Katy held on to little Daisy's wrist. This is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

While they did not reveal many details about Daisy Dove's arrival, the new parents confirmed they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth, adding: "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the duo said.

Katy and Orlando had been keeping fans updated on their pregnancy during the lockdown. In July, the American Idol star opened up about the sweet nickname she had for her daughter during an interview on Hits Radio Breakfast. Chatting to host Fleur East, the singer said: "I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun."

The star was even inspired by the radio host's own moniker, so much so that it was considered a potential name to make the list. She told Fleur: "It's actually really beautiful. Legit, it may go on the list. I'm going to text him (Orlando) right now."

Orlando also opened up about becoming a dad again during an interview on Good Morning America in June. He said: "I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles.

"I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby."

Katy and Orlando announced their pregnancy news in March with a sweet baby bump unveil on Instagram Live. The California Girls singer told fans: "There's a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."

She continued: "I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep."

"And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."

