Katy Perry reveals major due date news ahead of baby’s arrival The singer is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry’s due date is almost upon her and the pregnant singer has just revealed she’s dropping something this Friday!

The California Girls hitmaker has a lot on her plate, having just announced her highly anticipated album, Smile, is being released on 28 August too.

But her latest Instagram stories post got fans wondering if the date also coincides with when she’ll become a mother.

Katy wrote: "Guess what klownts? #SMILE the album ain’t gonna be the only thing dropping on Friday."

Her followers immediately expressed their excitement for the big day, which it turns out will actually also mark the release of her video game Katy Quest.

But that’s not to say Katy’s due date isn’t that soon!

In fact, she said it herself when she admitted she wasn’t sure whether her baby or the releaser of her album would be first.

Katy proudly bared her baby bump

Regardless, Katy’s super excited about all the pots she’s got on the boil at the moment and motherhood comes top of the list.

She told ET Canada that she’s got some inspiration from some of the names mentioned in her album.

Katy - who is expecting her first baby with fiancé, Orlando Bloom - was asked if she’s considered giving her daughter a moniker after the single Harley’s in Hawaii and she replied: "I’ve never thought of Harley… ever! Wow! Harley is a great name! Harley Bloom. Hold on… excuse me I’m writing it down."

Katy has shared her pregnancy journey with her fans

She then branded the name "beautiful" and vowed to send it to her husband-to-be.

Katy is hopeful she give her daughter another brother or sister down the line.

"It’s not like I’m only going to have one," she said, before adding: "I think. I mean, I hope. I hope! Let’s see what the universe has in store for me but it is going to be on my 'forever' list."

