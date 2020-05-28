Gordon Ramsay has revealed his son Oscar has reached a huge milestone – he can kick a football! At just 13 months old, the youngster demonstrated amazing coordination skills as he toddled around the spacious garden at the Ramsay family's second home in Cornwall, dribbling the ball like a pro. Doting dad Gordon proudly filmed his youngest child's exploits before sharing the sweet clip on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

The 13-month-old could be a future David Beckham in the making

The TV chef wrote: "Not bad at 13 months! Right footed also.....@oscarjramsay @socceraid 2036 !!!" It seems the youngest might be taking after the Ramsay close family friend, ex-England ace David Beckham. The comparison wasn't lost on Gordon's followers either, with one commenting, "A beckham in the making! #baller look at that cute hand" and another posting, "Future David beckham?"

Gordon has been self-isolating with his wife Tana and their children Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 21, and Matilda, 18, at their Cornwall abode since lockdown began. The lavish beachfront property also boasts a large garden, which has everything from a seating area to a paddling pool and tent for Oscar to enjoy.

Gordon is pictured with children Megan, 22, Holly, 21, Matilda, 18, and Jack, 21 (clockwise from top)

The little boy appears to be following in his father's footsteps, too – Gordon shared an adorable photo of the young tot playing with a toy kitchen last week, and he already looks like he knows his way around one. Culinary talent certainly runs in the family; big sister Tilly is a budding chef herself, and has even had her own cooking show on CBBC.

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon has been busy demonstrating a series of easy meals that can be prepared in ten minutes for his new series Ramsay in Ten. To make sure viewers can see he isn't exaggerating the speedy time the dishes take to make, the Michelin-starred chef even hosts the videos on Instagram Live.

Little Oscar appears to be taking after his famous chef father

