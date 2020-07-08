Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar looks identical to his famous dad in new photo The celebrity chef's son is his mini-me

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana shared a glimpse of their son Oscar's messy breakfast on Wednesday morning, but the adorable photo had fans talking for another reason.

The snap showed the one-year-old dressed in a cute monkey bib as he shovelled fresh blueberries into his mouth, while a plate of strawberries, granola and yoghurt could be seen on the table in front of him. With his long blonde hair swept to the side and his big hazel eyes, fans couldn't help but notice the similarities between Oscar and his famous dad!

"It's scary how much he looks like Gordon," one wrote, and another added, "Gordon’s double!" Meanwhile, others commented on how quickly the little boy has grown up: "He's so big already. Cuteness overload."

Oscar's sweet bamboo plate was also a huge hit with Tana's followers, as many took the opportunity to enquire about where to buy them. It appeared to be a sweet animal design from bamboo bamboo, which is loved by the likes of Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch and costs as little as £15.99 from Amazon.

bamboo bamboo plate, £15.99, Amazon

Tana and Gordon's stunning kitchen inside their London home could be seen in the background of the photo, and it looked spotless considering the mess we could see around their youngest son! It features gorgeous black cabinets, white marble worktops and plush grey stools seated around the island unit, while a blue butterfly picture adds a spot of colour to the room.

Meanwhile, the celebrity chef recently shared a video on Instagram to discuss his joy at finally being able to reopen his restaurants, giving fans a better look at the space. Featuring at least two ovens, a warming drawer and copper saucepans hanging above the cupboards, Gordon appears to have everything he needs to whip up a tasty meal at home!

