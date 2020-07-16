Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is his ultimate mini-me in adorable video The celebrity chef certainly has his hands full

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar is turning out to be just like his dad – but a much more adorable version.

The one-year-old looked super cute in a new video the celebrity chef posted to his Instagram page on Thursday, and it appears the little tot is taking after his father's love of dogs.

Gordon and his family own three dogs, Peanut, Bruno and Carlos. In May, they welcomed a fourth pooch after daughter Holly brought home a gorgeous British Bulldog, fittingly named Truffle.

In the clip, little Oscar can be seen clutching onto a lead as he's dragged along by one of the family's pet pooches, as two others saunter off ahead during a stroll with his father. Oscar sweetly keeps looking back to check Gordon is still behind him, while casually picking up some stones and gravel to examine. So cute!

Captioning the post, Gordon wrote: "One man and his three little dogs! @oscarjramsay."

Many of Gordon's fans were quick to comment on the sweet stroll, with one posting: "The cuteness is too much!" Another added: "Oscar is actually already such a legend." And a third wrote: "A little Gordon in the making."

Oscar Ramsay is the double of his famous dad

On Wednesday, fans couldn't help but comment on the similarities between Oscar and his famous dad after mum Tana shared a cute photo of their son eating breakfast.

The snap showed the tot dressed in a cute monkey bib as he shovelled fresh blueberries into his mouth, while a plate of strawberries, granola and yoghurt could be seen on the table in front of him. With his long blonde hair swept to the side and his big hazel eyes, fans couldn't help but notice the likeness to Gordon.

"It's scary how much he looks like Gordon," one wrote, and another added, "Gordon’s double!" Meanwhile, others commented on how quickly the little boy has grown up: "He's so big already. Cuteness overload."

