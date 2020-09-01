Gordon Ramsay's baby son Oscar wears a man bun! Little Oscar is Gordon's fifth child with wife Tana

Gordon Ramsay's son is rocking a brand new look! Over the bank holiday weekend, the celebrity chef took to Instagram with some adorable snapshots of little Oscar, with his hair tied up in a bun.

Watch: Gordon Ramsay Shares Funny Clip Of Son Oscar Trying Cornish Ice Cream

In a series of images, Oscar – who was born in April 2019 - can be seen sitting in a baby carrier and sucking on his fingers as his proud dad captures him on camera. Gordon wrote: "Happy Bun day Monday!"

The Ramsay family are currently staying at their holiday home in Cornwall, with Gordon keeping fans regularly updated on his social media pages.

On Monday, he posted some more family snapshots, showing him and Oscar enjoying a swim together. The images are thought to have been taken in the incredible swimming pool at the family's property, which features a transparent wall overlooking the Cornish coast.

Little Oscar is clearly in his element in the water, wearing a big smile as his dad supports him. "Swimming lessons done!" Gordon, 53, wrote.

Gordon shared a sweet snapshot from his 'swimming lesson' with Oscar

Gordon is a proud father of five children with wife Tana. The couple, who were married in 1996, share Megan, 22, fraternal twins Holly and Jack, 20, 18-year-old Matilda and little Oscar.

Gordon - whose net worth is estimated at around £165million - famously has a no-nonsense approach to parenting, and previously admitted he never lets his children fly first class.

Gordon and wife Tana are proud parents to five children

"I've never been really turned on about the money," he told The Telegraph back in 2017. "That's not my number one objective, and that's reflected in the way the kids are brought up," he shared.

"They don't sit with us in first class. They haven't worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you're telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We're really strict on that."