Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have been spending the past few weeks at their holiday home in Cornwall, and they have been making sure their time there hasn't been wasted.

The celebrity couple have wanted to do their bit for the community, and have become ambassadors of the Cornwall Air Ambulance.

Gordon shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his wife posing in front of one of the organisation's helicopters, and gave details about their new role.

He wrote: "@tanaramsay and I are honoured to support the @cornwallairamb as ambassadors. I've always been in awe of the incredible work they do in Cornwall to keep everyone safe. Keep up the great work guys. G x."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Brilliant! You are doing a great job promoting beautiful Cornwall," while another write: "This is fantastic. I moved to Cornwall 30 years ago and love it. Glad you've chosen Cornwall as your second home." A third added: "This is brilliant."

Gordon and Tana - who also own a property in south west London – spent the majority of the coronavirus pandemic at their beachside home in Cornwall.

The celebrity couple are making the most of their time in Cornwall with their family

Although they temporary returned to London when restrictions allowed, they have since gone back to their holiday home, and are making the most of every minute there.

The couple are doting parents to Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, Matilda, 18, and one-year-old Oscar.

Last week, Gordon shared a glimpse inside his garden at his Cornish home, revealing his impressive outdoor infinity pool.

Gordon and Tana's five children

The property also boasts sea views and an expansive garden, where they recently hosted the Beckhams when they came to visit.

It's been an exciting few weeks for the Ramsays, who celebrated Tana's birthday earlier in the month.

The school teacher was inundated with messages from her children and husband on social media, including a sweet tribute from Tilly, who shared several pictures of them together from over the years, including an incredible photo at the hospital taken just hours before the birth of Oscar.

