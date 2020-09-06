Steph McGovern reveals hilarious parenting struggle ahead of new show launch The former BBC Breakfast presenter shares a daughter with her partner

Steph McGovern is preparing to launch her new TV show in just over a week, but she took some time out at the weekend to enjoy a meal with her family.

However, the event didn't go exactly to plan when her young daughter decided to get up close and personal with some of the furniture, giving it a good lick!

MORE: Steph McGovern reveals relatable parenting mistake

The presenter shared the hilarious moment to Twitter on Saturday, where she wrote: "When you’re enjoying a rare family meal out, in a very Covid secure restaurant, and then you see your 10 month old daughter licking the furniture [facepalm emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph McGovern reveals relatable struggle of life in lockdown

Steph's fans were quick to relate to her baby's slightly questionable hygiene standards, with one responding: " Yep! My nine-month-old was gnawing on the table like a little squirrel when we went out!"

The broadcaster's other followers added: "As a first-time mother I once caught my daughter (now a mother herself) eating soil from a container in the garden… rinsed her mouth as much as possible and much later found small pieces of grit and similar debris in her nappy…" and: "I’d find my youngest eating wotsits, chips and all sorts we’d not ordered."

When you’re enjoying a rare family meal out, in a very Covid secure restaurant, and then you see your 10 month old daughter licking the furniture 🤦‍♀️ — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) September 5, 2020

Steph shared her daughter's hilarious restaurant behaviour to Twitter

The down-to-earth presenter and her partner welcomed their little girl, whose name has never been publicly revealed, in November last year.

Steph, who shot to fame as a consumer journalist on BBC Breakfast, launched her first solo show during lockdown, filming The Steph Show from the Yorkshire home she shares with her family.

Steph gave birth to her first child last November

She will broadcast her new live daily Channel 4 show, called Steph's Packed Lunch, from a studio in Leeds starting on 14 September.

The star will be joined by fellow new mum Gemma Atkinson, who posted about her new role on Instagram earlier this week, where she wrote: "So this is exciting! (Well, for me anyway).

READ: Steph McGovern reveals parents' unusual babysitting approach in hilarious new post

"I'll soon be joining Ch 4's new daytime show Steph's Packed Lunch… The show will feature celebrity guests, fab food and intriguing real-life features and headlines."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.