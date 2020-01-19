TV presenter Steph McGovern shared a photo on Twitter this weekend which proved that being a new mum hasn't stopped her from having a good time! The former BBC Breakfast host, who is moving to Channel 4 this year to launch her own show, Steph's Talks, uploaded the snap to the social media site on Saturday night. The glamorous selfie showed the 37-year-old looking gorgeous in red lipstick, her short hair perfectly coiffed as she posed next to two friends, all three of them beaming. Steph captioned the lovely picture: "Night out with the girls," adding a wine glass emoji and the hashtag, "#mams."

Steph and her partner welcomed a daughter in November

Steph's followers were quick to compliment the star, commenting: "You all look fabulous," "Looking good, girls," and: "You all look amazing." The broadcaster and her partner welcomed a baby girl last year, with Steph posting the news on Twitter on 8 November. She wrote; "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

The presenter shared the glam photo with her fans on Twitter

Unfortunately, she rocked one of those fluids in public earlier this week, when she revealed that after taking her daughter on her maiden train journey, Steph discovered baby sick on her jumper. The star posted: "When you make it onto a train with your baby for the first time and are buzzing about what you’ve achieved......and then you see the baby sick."

Fans were instantly related to her struggles, with one responding: "All been there Steph, it’s a rite of passage," while another commented: "Yeah, sartorial standards go right down after children. Pre-children, change jeans with the slightest spot of dirt. Post-children, kid projectile vomits entire contents of stomach onto jeans, you just shrug and accept you can only wear them for another 3 days."

