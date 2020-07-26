Steph McGovern has revealed that her parents have a pretty laidback approach to babysitting in a new post. The TV presenter took to Twitter on Sunday to share a recent conversation she had with her mum and dad.

The Not Bad for a Monday podcaster wrote: "Convo with my parents looking after my baby: She ok? Great. Slept ok? Yep. Wake for a feed? No. Wow, she slept through from 7pm? Ah no, she woke at 9 until 12. Woah! Was she crying that whole time? No, she was watching The Shining with us. She loved it cos it’s got kids in."

Steph added two scream emojis to her message, but her fans responded with similar stories of their own. BBC sports presenter Gabby Logan replied: "First time mum had our twins at 9 months. ‘They slept until 9.30am’ ‘What! What time did they go to bed?’ ‘8’ ‘They slept 13 hrs when they normally wake at 7?’ ‘Yeah, I think so. I had Lois...I gave Reuben to your brother’. To this day I don’t have a clue what really happened."

Steph shared the hilarious parenting anecdote to social media

A resigned Steph added a laughing emoji and wrote: "What happens at the grandparents' stays at the grandparents'!" Many of the star's fellow parents related to her anecdote, with one writing: "When the grandparents are babysitting, all normal parental guidance goes out the window," and another adding: "Watch out for aunts, they fill them with sugar, shake them up and hand them back (and call it karma)."

A representative of the older generation defended their decision-making skills, however, chiming in to say; "Remember, we grandparents charge a small fee of 'we can do what we want with our grandkids, take it or leave it' [crying laughing emoji]." Steph gave birth to her daughter, her first child, last November.

Shortly after she and her partner welcomed their bundle of joy, the former BBC Breakfast presenter tweeted: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

