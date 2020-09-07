8 baby bouncer chairs and swings your little one will love

A baby bouncer chair is a must-have to stimulate and entertain your baby – and give you some valuable time hands-free to do household chores, cook, or even just drink a cup of tea while it's still hot. But with so many options available, what should you choose?

Some feature colourful toys, various motion settings and soothing sounds, whereas others are more simple (and stylish) in their design. What you choose ultimately depends on your personal taste, as well as how you intend to use a bouncer chair for your baby. Here are eight of the best baby bouncers both you and your baby will love…

Maxi-Cosi Kori rocker

As used by Lucy Mecklenburgh, the Maxi-Cosi Kori rocker benefits from being sleek, stylish and easy to fold away when not in use. The chair adjusts to three different positions and has a soft bounce, but it needs to be controlled manually, which may prove tricky if your baby likes to be rocked regularly.

Maxi-Cosi Kori rocker, £99, John Lewis & Partners

Mamas & Papas Apollo Bouncing Cradle

How cute is this bouncing cradle?! Not only does it have an adorable panda design, but it also features a bounce motion or vibrate setting, along with four different lullabies to relax your baby and soothe them to sleep.

And that's not all; there is also a removable toy bar with three interactive hanging toys and two crinkle kick pads to keep your baby entertained, along with a spacious seat made from super soft fabric that is gentle on their skin. No wonder it's a bestseller.

Apollo bouncing cradle, £49, Mamas & Papas

BabyBjorn Bliss bouncer

A brand loved by parents including Joe Wicks, the BabyBjorn Bliss is suitable for babies from birth up to two years, and features an ergonomically-shaped seat to provide support to your baby's back, neck and head. The lightweight seat has three different positions for play, rest and sleep, and folds flat so you can also take it with you when you go away.

BabyBjorn Bliss bouncer, £154.99, John Lewis & Partners

Nuna LEAF Grow

With three recline positions, the LEAF Grow is an investment that both you and your little one will love for years to come. A small push will give your baby the feeling of being rocked in your arms for over two minutes, with a gentle side-to-side motion, while the seat can also be locked for feeding or playtime.

Nuna LEAF Grow, £200, Mamas & Papas

Fisher-Price Rainforest Friends Newborn-to-Toddler Rocker

Keep your little one relaxed and entertained in this colourful Fisher-Price rocker, which is suitable from birth up to 18kg. It begins as a low-profile rocker before converting into an infant seat with a toy bar and finally a rocker for toddlers, and also has four fold-out feet for stationary seating.

Other highlights include the calming vibrations to soothe younger children, the reclining soft seatback for newborns, and the fold-flat mechanism for easy storage.

Fisher-Price Rainforest Friends rocker, £48.99, Amazon

Playful Parade Baby to Big Kid Rocker

This fun zoo animal print rocker can rock back and forth to soothe your baby or can be set in a fixed position for toddlers. It offers full body recline with two positions, soothing vibrations, and a toy bar with two interactive toys – all for less than £50.

Playful Parade Baby to Big Kid Rocker, £44.99, Boots

Wave Rocker baby bouncer chair

Nap times will be even better with this Wave rocking cradle, which provides soothing motions and a three-position reclining seat, along with four melodies to create a relaxing atmosphere for your baby. A removable toy bar offers post-naptime entertainment, and better still, the seat folds flat and is easy to store away when not in use.

Wave Rocker baby bouncer chair, £89, Mamas & Papas

Graco All Ways Soother Swing Horizon

There is much to love about this chair, which not only has ten built-in melodies and five nature sounds, but also 16 calming motions, six swinging gears and two speeds of gentle vibrations. There is also a detachable toy bar with two toys, a multi-recline seat to keep your baby comfortable during rest and play, and a support strap to ensure they are secure at all times. Well worth the investment.

Graco All Ways Soother Swing Horizon, £200, Argos

