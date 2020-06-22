14 pregnancy buys on Amazon that every mum-to-be needs in the heatwave You'll want to add these to bag as the temperatures soar

Temperatures are expected to reach at least 30°C in the UK this week, and while the heatwave is sure to be welcome news to many, it can be challenging for pregnant women, who may already be feeling warmer than normal. The combination of hormonal changes, increased blood flow and heat produced by the placenta means your body temperature will have already risen slightly, but when you throw soaring summer temperatures into the mix, it's no wonder many mums-to-be will find the heat unbearable.

However, there are some top buys that will help to make the heatwave more manageable. From soothing swollen feet to keeping you cool on the move, these are the Amazon buys you'll want to add to bag before the hot weather hits. You won't regret it!

You won't want to go anywhere without a handheld fan, and this one not only has three speeds to keep you cool on the go, it can also fold to sit as a desktop fan, improving your work from home setup for just £12.

VersionTECH handheld fan £11.98, Amazon

Every mum-to-be needs a cooling spray in her summer survival kit, such as this Evian Brumisateur Facial Spray, which is enriched with essential mineral salts and will not only refresh your skin, but hydrate it and even set your makeup, too.

Evian Brumisateur Facial Spray 300ml, £8.99, Amazon

If your legs are feeling tired, heavy and swollen in the heat, Mama Mio's Lucky Legs Cooling Gel is a must-have. Massage some of this refreshing gel into tired legs and you should instantly feel soothed and refreshed.

Mama Mio Lucky Legs Cooling Gel, £19.96, Amazon

While you should avoid the sun as much as possible, a hat is essential if you do need to be outside for any reason. With its wide floppy brim, this straw hat will shield you from the sun and is a bargain at £3.99.

Laemilia summer beach hat, £3.99, Amazon

Nothing will cool you down quite like a paddling pool. Whether you just want to soak your feet or enjoy a refreshing dip, now is the time to invest.

Bestway Family Pool, £26.95, Amazon

It is especially important to keep hydrated during pregnancy, and even more so in the heat, so keep a bottle of water with you wherever you are. The vacuum insulated Chilly's bottles will keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours and is available in an array of colourful designs.

Chilly's 750ml water bottle, £30, Amazon

When it's hot outside the last thing you probably want is to feel cocooned within your pregnancy pillow! The Dreamgenii pregnancy support and feeding pillow will offer vital support to your bump, back and knees and help you to lie comfortably on your side, without feeling smothered.

Dreamgenii pregnancy support and feeding pillow, £32.99, Amazon

New mum Millie Mackintosh packed some Birkenstock sliders in her hospital bag when she welcomed her baby daughter, and they're just as handy throughout pregnancy as they may be afterwards. Easy to slip on and off, and with a wide fit sole, they're ideal if you're suffering with swollen feet.

Birkenstock women's Madrid Mules, from £35.20, Amazon

Ice lollies are great for a quick cool down, but ditch shop-bought lollies that are packed with sugar and colourants in favour of your own homemade alternatives. Fill with smoothies, fruit juice, and even add some chunks of fruit in for a refreshing way to get your five-a-day.

Pack of 6 ice lolly moulds, £13.99, Amazon

Your skin will be more sensitive to UV during pregnancy and some women may even develop melasma – known as the mask of pregnancy – where brown patches of pigmentation form on the face. Keep yourself protected, even in the shade, with a sun cream of at least SPF30 with a high UVA rating such as Green People's organic sun lotion, which is also free from chemical nasties.

Green People Organic Sun Lotion SPF30, £17.04, Amazon

There's a reason why a maxi dress is a pregnancy go-to; floaty, comfortable and loose enough to grow with your bump, it's a no-brainer, especially in the heat.

Zanzea maxi dress, £16.99-£20.99, Amazon

Chafing thighs can be a problem during the summer at the best of times, let alone during pregnancy when your body is growing in preparation for your baby. Ease some of the pain with some of this Body Glide anti-chafe and moisturising balm, which forms an invisible barrier against rubbing, and can even be used to stop your shoes rubbing too.

Body Glide anti-chafe balm stick, £16.95, Amazon

Trying to avoid using harsh chemicals during pregnancy? This Neal's Yard roll-on Rose & Geranium deodorant will keep you fresh when the temperatures rise.

Neal's Yard Remedies roll-on Rose & Geranium deodorant, £8, Amazon

A kitchen gadget you'll love long after your little one arrives, this Yonanas frozen dessert maker is an investment for all the family to enjoy during the summer. The clever gadget will make frozen desserts from fresh frozen fruits in minutes, making a healthier alternative to your ice cream fix.

Yonanas Frozen Dessert Maker, £45.95, Amazon

