Strictly Come Dancing couple Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova welcome second child Congratulations to these Strictly champions!

Strictly Come Dancing couple Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova have confirmed the arrival of their second child - a little baby girl.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, proud father Darren made the sweet announcement, writing: "Bouncing into the world… our little girl has arrived and has already stolen our hearts. Mummy was a superstar!"

The professional dancers are already doting parents to their eldest daughter, five-year-old Valentina. They announced their baby joy back in March - just days before the UK went into lockdown.

At the time, Lilia and Darren revealed it was a "very long journey" for them to become pregnant again. "So this is happening," wrote Darren. "We are over the moon to announce a baby sister for Valentina!!"

"After a very long journey Lilia and I expecting another baby early September 2020," he added. "Can't tell you how proud I am of Lilia... her strength, courage and perseverance to expand our family... love always. @liliakopylova1."

Proud dad Darren Bennett shared this post

His wife remarked: "Over the moon to announce baby sister for Valentina is due to arrive September 2020!" She also included the hashtags #pregnant, #babygirl, #babysister, #sisterlove, #newlife and #growingfamily.

Darren won the second series of Strictly with former EastEnders star Jill Halfpenny in 2004, while Lilia took home the glitterball alongside Darren Gough the following year - the former English cricketer was the first male celebrity to win the title.

The Strictly stars are already parents to their eldest daughter Valentina

The ex-Strictly champions are one of the most successful male and female professionals in the history of the BBC show, having starred in six series and winning seven trophies between them.

The couple, who have been married for over 20 years, have since gone on to work on spin-off shows across the globe. Lilia became head judge on the Turkish version Yok Böyle Dans and Darren as head judge on the Lebanese version.

