Congratulations to Kate and Rio Ferdinand, who are expecting a baby boy together! Pregnant Kate took to Instagram to share a series of photos showing the moment the family found out the gender of the new arrival.

The images show Rio's three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and nine-year-old Tia – excitedly celebrating together in the garden, with blue confetti floating in the air. The family were joined at the big reveal by friends and family, who can be seen cheering in the background. In the final image, Kate and Rio are smiling at the three children as they jump around, after learning they will soon have a baby brother.

"…. It's a boy! Me and Tia are outnumbered," Kate, 29, captioned her sweet post. Rio, 41, shared the same series of images, writing: "It's a BOY!!! The boys ruling this house!!"

The baby will be Rio and Kate's first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy in June, sharing a video showing the moment they broke the news to Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

The family can be seen sat in their dining room looking through old baby photos when the children read out a message telling them Kate is pregnant. They jump to their feet in excitement, but can't quite believe the news.

"I'm pregnant," Kate said, before revealing her bump and asking: "I am, have you not noticed guys?" Meanwhile, the boys asked: "Are you actually?"

Kate posted the clip on Instagram, adding the caption: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction. Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you."

Rio and Kate married in October 2019, and she previously told HELLO! she was looking forward to starting a family with her husband. "At the moment, we're just enjoying married life and I'm getting back to work and enjoying that. But if we can [have children], at some stage we definitely will. I've enjoyed juggling work with being a stepmum. I just want to be happy, fit and healthy," she said.

