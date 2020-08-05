Kate Ferdinand has shared glimpses into her fitness regime since announcing she and her husband Rio Ferdinand are expecting their first child. The expectant mum has taken to her Instagram Stories to reveal how working out has helped her both mentally and physically during her pregnancy.

Kate – who is stepmum to Rio's three children Lorenz, Tate and Tia – shared a photo of herself dressed in all-black activewear which perfectly showed off her blossoming baby bump. In the snap, the 29-year-old can be seen sitting in their impressive home gym in their Kent mansion as she lifts weights.

"Hey guys, had so many messages about me working out so thought I would give you a little update," the caption read. Kate continued: "I know I say this all the time, but it really is quite mental for me. I've found especially whilst being pregnant the gym helps me to feel like 'me' as much as I can. Being pregnant for the first time there are lots of 'unknowns' so it's nice to have some form of consistency where possible."

Kate shared a new photo of her baby bump in their home gym

Wondering what exercises Kate does to stay fit? She revealed her pregnancy routine is not so different from her usual workouts, apart from reducing the intensity. "Still getting through my workouts, approx three times per week...and a lot less intense. I've been really listening to my body and if I feel like I need to rest and take it easy I do," she said.

This comes after Kate revealed she was "exhausted" after working out during the early stages of her pregnancy. She told Instagram followers: "I trained for the first 8 weeks and then became absolutely exhausted, I really struggled with everything, I just felt sick tired and all over the place constantly."

The 29-year-old revealed her pregnancy workout routine

After relaxing and taking regular naps for a few weeks, she started easing back into exercise again after she reached 12 weeks. Kate explained: "I've been doing Pilates & some weight training - my mind feels so much better for it, for me the gym is like therapy it really does help me stay calm and less anxious."

