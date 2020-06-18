Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting first child together – see their sweet announcement The couple married in October

Congratulations are in order for Kate and Rio Ferdinand, who have announced they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news in a sweet Instagram video on Thursday evening, showing how they broke the news to Rio's three children – Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

The family can be seen sat in their dining room looking through old baby photos when the children read out a message telling them Kate is pregnant. They jump to their feet in excitement, but can't quite believe the news.

WATCH: See Kate and Rio Ferdinand's sweet baby announcement

"I'm pregnant," Kate said, before revealing her bump and asking: "I am, have you not noticed guys?" Meanwhile, the boys asked: "Are you actually?"

Kate posted the clip on Instagram, adding the caption: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction. Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you."

Rio posted the same clip on his own account, adding: "We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!! @xkateferdinand I can't wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world. The reaction though."

Rio and Kate married in October

The couple were quickly congratulated by celebrity friends, including Jacqueline Jossa, who commented: "That reaction is EVERYTHING. Congrats!!" Kate's former TOWIE co-star Jess Wright added: "Oh Kate that's so sweet made me well up. Bless you all congratulations." Mrs Hinch commented: "Simply amazing!! Congratulations."

Rio and Kate married in October, and she previously told HELLO! she was looking forward to them having a baby together. "At the moment, we're just enjoying married life and I'm getting back to work and enjoying that. But if we can [have children], at some stage we definitely will. I've enjoyed juggling work with being a stepmum. I just want to be happy, fit and healthy," she said.

