James Jordan reveals major way baby Ella has changed his life – and fans all have the same reaction The former Strictly star is a doting dad

James Jordan shared an insight into being a father on social media on Wednesday, and it sparked some debate among his followers.

The former Strictly pro took to Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself with his seven-month-old daughter Ella leaning on his chest.

James' curly hair was sticking up from the top of his head and he looked worn out as he looked at the camera.

READ: James and Ola Jordan ready to take 'hard' new step with baby Ella

His little girl, who had one hand on her dad's chest, also stared ahead, and didn't look very impressed.

James captioned the picture: "Anyone that says 'Having a baby doesn’t age you' is lying. #Fatherhood #wouldntchangeitfortheworld."

His followers were quick to react, with one commenting: "Love everything about this picture and your words that go with it [red heart emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan reveals parenting mishap in hilarious new video

Several of his fans, however, felt that the dancer would feel a lot younger if he just had a quick trim!

One teased the dad-of-one: "I think it’s the hair not the baby, lol."

Others agreed, cheekily chiming in: "A hair cut would help," "If you had your hair cut short and shaved off your beard you would look ten years younger," and: "James you know it’s the hair - spruce yourself up man! [thumbs up emoji]."

James' latest photo with baby Ella sparked debate

James is a devoted dad to his young daughter, who he shares with wife Ola, but he admitted at the weekend that he'd made a small but important parenting error.

Thinking he was being helpful by feeding little Ella, he gave her pureed fruit before bedtime, which meant she was perked up by the sugar rush!

MORE: Ola Jordan celebrates tear-jerking milestone with baby Ella

In a hilarious video, the former Dancing on Ice champion turned the camera to show little Ella looking wide awake as she lay on her chest and shuffled around on her changing mat, looking at her dad as he talked.

James asked the tiny tot: "Is Daddy silly? I didn't know. Look at you! So much energy, wonderful!... What time are you going to keep us up to tonight?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.