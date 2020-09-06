James Jordan reveals parenting faux pas in sweet new video The Strictly Come Dancing star is a doting dad

James Jordan shared a small parenting misstep with his fans at the weekend – and no doubt many mums and dads will relate!

The former Strictly pro, who is a devoted dad to his seven-month-old daughter, Ella, confessed that he had accidentally given the little girl a "sugar high" after feeding her pureed fruit close to bedtime.

In the sweet clip, which he posted to his Instagram Stories, James addressed the camera as he said: "So, I thought I was being good daddy helping Ola out while she was upstairs.

"I mixed up some apple and banana for Ella. Now I think she's had a sugar rush and there is no way she's going to bed."

He turned the camera to show little Ella looking wide awake as she lay on her chest and shuffled around on her changing mat, looking at her dad as he talked.

James asked the tiny tot: "What are you doing? Is Daddy silly? I didn't know. Look at you! So much energy, wonderful!" "What time are you going to keep us up to tonight?"

James shares his daughter with wife of 13 years Ola

Her dad then asked the little girl. "Ella? Ella!" She smiled as she held onto a toy and James laughed, before saying: "Oh dear…"

James and his wife, fellow Strictly star Ola Jordan, welcomed their daughter back in February following two years of IVF.

The couple revealed they were expecting a baby exclusively in HELLO! last September, and then went on to share their gender reveal video in December.

Speaking at the time, Ola shared her elation, saying: "Now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant.

"As a couple, we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out. I was so emotional! A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go."

