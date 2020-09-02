Ola Jordan celebrates cute milestone with baby Ella Former Strictly stars Ola and James Jordan are doting parents

Ola Jordan had a very special reason to celebrate this week, as the dancer marked one year since she and her husband, James Jordan, publicly revealed they were expecting a baby!

The news, which the couple shared exclusively with HELLO!, came after two years of IVF.

In honour of the occasion, Ola took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a link to her post from 2019.

It which showed the couple's magazine photoshoot, including a sweet snap of the dancers holding a sonogram.

The mum-of-one captioned the picture: "Awww… this was last year (on this day)," adding two pink hearts.

Ola then shared an adorable image of six-month-old Ella in her highchair beaming at the camera, which she captioned: "And this is today… How lucky are we," tagging her husband.

After revealing their happy news, the couple went on to film their gender reveal for HELLO!, which they shared in December.

James said: "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything…

Ola shared the sweet throwback to Instagram

"Now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant."

Ola added: "As a couple, we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out. I was so emotional!

A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go."

Both parents clearly dote on little Ella and often share photos and videos of the tiny tot to social media.

Shortly after her birth, Ola said: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long.

"We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

