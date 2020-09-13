Charley Webb shared a behind-the-scenes moment with her youngest child, one-year-old Ace, at the weekend – and many parents will relate to her dilemma!

The adorable blonde tot was sitting in a high chair, looking deep in thought as he used blue and pink crayon paints to draw what already looked like a very creative piece of artwork.

He didn't have anything covering his lovely brown and black shirt, however, and the mum-of-three admitted that this might have been a mistake.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Emmerdale star posted the sweet photo with the caption: "Those crayon paints are 100% about to ruin his outfit."

Here's hoping little Ace is more stain-resistant than Charley hopes! The busy mum shares three sons with her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden: Buster, ten, Bowie, four, and little Ace, who turned one in July.

Earlier this week, the busy mum confessed to her fans that her preparations for sending her older two children back to school hadn't quite gone to plan.

Charley shared the sweet photo of son Ace to Instagram

On Wednesday, she revealed on her Instagram Stories that her last-minute hiccups had included forgetting to buy her eldest son's school shoes and ordering the wrong name tags for both boys' school clothes.

Speaking into the camera, Charley sarcastically said: "So in terms of school stuff, it's going really well..."

She added: "I forgot to get Buster's school shoes… I managed to get them as I ordered them online because when I went in they didn't have any in his size.

"Got the labels with their names on to put in all their clothes – they arrived today and they're not for clothes. They don't go into clothes. They only stick on lunchboxes, water bottles – anything but clothes…"

Charley shares three sons with her husband Matthew Wolfenden

On Saturday, the star's fans even worried that stress had prompted her to take up smoking, with several messaging her to ask if a photo she shared of young Bowie enjoying a sandwich in a café featured a cigarette butt.

"No guys. It's not a cigarette end. It was some of the sugar packet…" she wrote.

