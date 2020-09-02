If we weren't already craving a cream tea, then we are now after seeing Charley Webb and Brooke Vincent's playdate with sons Ace and Mexx!

The soap stars took their boys, aged one and ten months respectively, for an outing where they enjoyed an array of decadent snacks presented on a traditional afternoon tea stand. Sitting next to each other at the table, Ace and Mexx could be seen longingly staring at the chocolate cake, scones and vegetable sticks while a pot of tea sat next to them. We don't blame them, we would too!

Charley captioned the post: "Afternoon tea for two" before tagging Coronation Street actress Brooke and adding a heart. Despite their epic feast, Charley's youngest son didn't appear to let his full stomach get in the way of playtime, with a cute video showing him bouncing on the trampoline later that day. Perhaps the sugary snacks gave him all that energy!

Charley and Brooke treated their sons Ace and Mexx to afternoon tea

"Bit of bouncing before bed. Ace's new favourite place," the Emmerdale star wrote. Luckily, the little boy has a very cute and 'relaxing' bedroom that should have helped him unwind before bed. Charley recently shared a photo of the Scandi-style room inside the gorgeous Yorkshire home she shares with husband Matthew Wolfenden, and wrote: "I love Ace's bedroom. It's so simple and relaxing."

The Emmerdale actress shared a look inside Ace's bedroom

It showed one corner of the room, which has neutral coloured walls and a wooden mobile with beads and tassels hanging from the ceiling. A circular wall-mounted shelf with bunny ears – which Charley bought for £29.99 from Zara Home – is positioned to one side, with wooden models of a hippo, fox and elephant on display.

Brooke's room for Mexx, on the other hand, features lots of bright colours which she added after welcoming her baby boy in October 2019. As the 28-year-old didn't know the gender of her baby before he was born, she initially kept the room completely white but has since added splashes of colour with accessories, including photo frames, prints and accessories.

