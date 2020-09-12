Charley Webb forced to deny this surprising rumour The Emmerdale star shared the post on Instagram

Charley Webb has denied that she was smoking during a breakfast date with her son Bowie.

The Emmerdale star shared a sweet photo of her boy tucking into a sandwich and a de-caff cup of tea, writing: "A little sandwich and de-caff tea before school."

But the star's eagle-eyed Instagram followers noticed what appeared to be a cigarette butt on the table in front of Charley and Bowie, prompting the doting mum to confirm that it was in fact the tip of a sugar packet.

"No guys. It's not a cigarette end. It was some of the sugar packet. Thanks for your concern though," the mother-of-three wrote.

Charley shared the post on Instagram

It's been a busy week for the Debbie Dingle actress and her family, with two of her three lads returning to school this week following a long break.

On Wednesday, Charley revealed that she has suffered a few last-minute hiccups after forgetting to buy her eldest son's school shoes and ordering the wrong name tags for their school clothes.

Charley's eldest sons have returned to school

Speaking into the camera, Charley sarcastically said: "So in terms of school stuff, it's going really well..."

She added: "I forgot to get Buster's school shoes (but) I managed to get them as I ordered them online because when I went in they didn't have any in his size.

"Got the labels with their names on to put in all their clothes – they arrived today and they're not for clothes. They don't go into clothes. They only stick on lunchboxes, water bottles – anything but clothes…"

Nightmare!

Last week, Charley admitted she was "nervous" about her two boys going back.

Sitting in a café as she spoke to the camera, she explained: "My whole feed is filled with kids going back to school. Mine aren't going back anywhere near yet.

Not that I'm complaining, because I'm still feeling quite nervous actually. But yeah, it's just weird that everyone's kids are going back to school."

We know the feeling, Charley!

