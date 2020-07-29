Charley Webb reveals her sons have the sweetest bond in adorable new video The Emmerdale star is a mum of three

Charley Webb shared a cute new video to Instagram on Wednesday, and it proved how well her children get along – even though little Ace is clearly a bit cheeky! In the sweet short clip, her four-year-old son Bowie could be seen putting his head close to his younger brother.

Ace, who turned one on Sunday, then reached out and firmly pulled off Bowie's headwear, and Bowie turned and jokingly pouted at the camera.

The Emmerdale star captioned the funny moment: "Every time," and hilariously added the song You Can Leave Your Hat On. The 32-year-old and her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden are also doting parents to their oldest son Buster, ten.

The whole family celebrated Ace's birthday with some incredible snacks, as Charley shared with fans at the weekend. On Saturday night, Charley posted a photo to her Instagram Stories which showed a selection of personalised square biscuits covered in neutral cream, yellow and grey icing featuring giraffes and Ace's name.

They were so gorgeous, they (almost) looked too good to eat! Charley displayed the treats on a chopping board on the kitchen table of their family home in Yorkshire and captioned the image: "Thank you @crumbsssss for Ace's birthday biscuits."

The Debbie Dingle actress also shared a video of herself and Ace getting ready for bed on Saturday night and shared her amazement at how fast he's growing up, writing: "One tomorrow. I can't believe it." Hopefully, Ace enjoyed his special day, as his mum appeared to have upset him a few weeks ago by attempting a home haircut!

Charley Webb is a doting mum to three boys

In several sweet videos Charley shared on her Instagram Stories, she showed Ace standing in his cot dressed in a white babygro after he had just woken up from a nap. The little boy looked teary as he sported a new fringe that was much shorter than the rest of his blond hair.

His mum said to him: "Are you crying because mummy cut your fringe? What did mummy do?" The star wryly captioned the video: "Worst fringe cut in town."

