Gino D'Acampo caused quite a stir on Instagram after he shared the most stunning photo of his daughter Mia.

The This Morning star's little girl, seven, was dressed down in a casual white T-shirt, denim shorts and rainbow-striped flipflops as she posed for the camera. "My angel GDx," the doting dad simply captioned the snap.

From the coloured tiles and barrel in the background, it appears as though Mia is at the family's home in Sardinia, which boasts rustic decor. The family spent the coronavirus lockdown on the Italian island, and since Gino was recently reunited with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, perhaps his photo was a nod to the fact he missed his children.

Holly was among the first to comment on the sweet snap, adding a heart eye emoji, while many more of Gino's fans all appeared to be in agreement! "She is crazy beautiful. You are in so much trouble....," one joked, while another added: "Super cute!"

A third wrote: "A chip off the old Gino block!" and another remarked: "What a Beautiful girl @iamginodacampo you must be proud! And just look at her smile."

Gino and his wife Jessica – who have been married since 2002 – share three children, Luciano, 18, and Rocco, 15, and seven-year-old Mia. The celebrity chef ensures he spends plenty of quality time with all of his children – including partying with his daughter until the early hours of the morning!

In August, he shared a video of Mia showing off her dance moves while blue and pink lights flashed and music played in the background. The 44-year-old wrote: "Last night with my little principessa.....1.20am and she was still going," followed by an eye-rolling emoji.

