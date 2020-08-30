Gino D'Acampo sparks debate after partying with daughter Mia The celebrity chef showed off his dance moves with his daughter

Weeks after enjoying a night out with his two sons Luciano, 18, and Rocco, 15, Gino D'Acampo danced until the early hours of the morning with his daughter Mia.

The This Morning star took to Instagram to share a video of the seven-year-old showing off her dance moves while blue and pink lights flashed behind them and music played in the background. And even Gino appeared to be impressed with his daughter's energy levels! Gino wrote: "Last night with my little principessa.....1.20am and she was still going," followed by an eye-rolling emoji.

Many of his followers rushed to comment on the sweet video, with one writing: "Love it Gino. Living it up like her dad!" and another joking Mia has inherited her dad's coordination. "Daddy's genes," a second fan added and a third wrote: "She out did you."

Although the father-daughter duo appeared to be on their own section of the dancefloor, other guests could be seen enjoying the music in the background prompting some of Gino's fans to voice their concerns about their safety following the coronavirus pandemic. "No Covid there?" one asked, while another commented: "What about masks, covid, parties and stuff...?"

In early July, Gino shared a photo of himself and his two lookalike sons as they prepared to enjoy a boys' night out. "Ready to party all night with my boys.. @lucidacampo @roccodacampo GDx," the celebrity chef captioned the snap, which was taken against the backdrop of the harbour as the sun was setting.

Gino and his wife share three children: Luciano, Rocco and Mia

Despite being very close to his three children, Gino previously revealed that he considers himself to be the stricter parent. In an interview with Woman magazine, the 44-year-old admitted: "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend."

The chef added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

