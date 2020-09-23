Lady Amelia Windsor shares rare peek into childhood The model has kept hold of her favourite childhood toy!

Lady Amelia Windsor currently lives in Notting Hill with her sister Marina, but the 25-year-old took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday when she opened up one of her favourite toys from her childhood.

Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin shared several videos inside her doll's house on Instagram, and judging by its impeccable decor, it had clearly been taken care of since she moved out of her parents' home.

Inside, the doll's house featured several intricately decorated rooms – all of which contained miniature furnishings. The kitchen was particularly impressive, with a wooden table and chairs sitting in the centre of the room topped with china tea sets and baking utensils.

The model opened up her childhood doll's house

At the back sat a black oven resting against a blue patterned wallpaper, while a sink to the right-hand side was filled with imaginary washing up – and there was even a hanging dishcloth to dry up afterwards!

"Good to see things are still in order," wrote Lady Amelia, who is the daughter of the Earl and Countess of St Andrews. The video showed her turning a light bulb on in the kitchen, which still worked all these years later! It was clearly a very cherished toy which no doubt holds lots of memories for the model.

We can't help but wonder if Lady Amelia's interior design choices in her home today were influenced by her wendy house as a child – considering her kitchen features a traditional black AGA oven and various hand-painted plates hanging on the walls, it's very possible!

Speaking of her retro home, Amelia previously told House & Garden: "We have things that we've collected over the years and beautiful trinkets alongside treasures which I've found in Portobello and Golbourne markets."

