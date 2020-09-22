David Tennant's wife reveals son Wilfred has cut off his long hair! PHOTO Georgia and David are the proud parents to five children

Georgia Tennant was a very proud mama this week. The actress took to Instagram to share some very rare snapshots of her son, Wilfred, revealing that the thoughtful little boy had made the decision to have his long hair cut off - for a very good reason.

The photo montage shows Wilfred before his hair cut, as well as a picture showing him in the barber's chair getting ready for the chop.

"Huge thank you to anyone who sent messages of encouragement or donated to support W," Georgia wrote. "The deed is done (thank you @twofacebarbers) the hair has been sent and his new look is a success as big as his heart. I'll put the @justgiving link in my bio should you want to donate to @littleprincesstrustcharity but please, only if you are able. Thank you again. We are so very touched x."

Little Wilfred – Georgia's youngest son with husband David Tennant – has been growing his hair for some time. In May, Georgia shared a striking snapshot of Wilfred in honour of his birthday.

Georgia's fans were delighted to see a rare glimpse of the little boy. But it was his hair that really got them talking! "Happy birthday to the one with the best hair! Definitely gets that from his mama!!" one wrote, while another noted: "People pay good money for that hair colour! Happy birthday Wilfred!"

Georgia previously shared this sweet snapshot of Wilfred in honour of his birthday

Many also remarked on the similarities between mother and son. "Wow, he's got amazing hair! Got your eyes too," one follower said, while a second added: "Damn! I thought he was you."

Georgia, 35, and David, 49, have been married since 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008.

Georgia and David are the proud parents to five children

They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie, 11 months. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

