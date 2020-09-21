Charley Webb captured a candid family photo on camera at the weekend - and it's absolutely adorable! The Emmerdale star took to Instagram Stories with a snapshot of her two youngest sons, Bowie and Ace, showing the little boys sweetly touching their heads together as they sit on the floor.

The 32-year-old shares three children with actor husband Matthew Wolfenden: Buster, ten, Bowie, four and one-year-old Ace. The couple have been married since February 2018.

Charley Webb shared the sweetest photo of her youngest sons

It was a big week for the family, with little Bowie heading off to school for the very first time. Charley documented the important milestone with a number of photos shared with fans – including one showing Buster and Bowie wearing their matching red and black uniforms.

Prior to Bowie's big day, Charley shared a heartfelt tribute to her middle son alongside a sweet snapshot showing Bowie with his parents.

Bowie and his big brother Buster in their school uniforms

"My little shadow is heading to school tomorrow," the TV star wrote. "I can't even begin to explain how emotional I've been feeling, I'm sure loads of people feel like this when their babies are starting their school journey (please tell me I'm not on my own). Now I've been off work for so long I feel like I'm so used to having him by my side, he follows me everywhere I go and I love it."

Charley shared a touching tribute to her middle son ahead of his first day at school

She continued: "He's beyond excited to start tomorrow and be one of the 'big kids' and I'm so encouraging of it but god I'm finding it hard. It feels like starting reception is the first day of letting them go a little and start their own journey.

"He will be absolutely fine and will LOVE it, I know he will. You just might find me sobbing in the corner for a few days but I’m sure I’ll get used to it very quickly."

