Charley Webb confused over son Ace's unusual habit: 'Is that normal?' The Emmerdale actress' older two sons had different habits

Charley Webb asked her Instagram followers for advice on Wednesday night after revealing her youngest son Ace's least favourite hobby.

MORE: Charley Webb's 9 genius parenting tips for mums and dads

While many parents struggle to pry their kids' eyes away from the TV, the Emmerdale actress confessed Ace does not have the same interest – which is a marked contrast to his elder two brothers Buster, 10, and Bowie, four.

"This is going to sound like such a weird thing to say, but Ace hates TV. He doesn't watch it – his eyes go to it and then he's not bothered. Is that normal?" Charley asked fans in a video posted on her Instagram Stories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: You won't believe how cheeky Ace is with his older brother!

She continued: "Buster was obsessed with TV, Bowie quite liked TV and we always have the TV on in the background – not all day but if we're around. I like the background noise. I just don't know if it's normal or not. Is it?"

RELATED: Charley Webb shares must-see photo of her young sons bonding

Charley revealed Ace hates watching TV, unlike his older brothers

The mum-of-three has previously revealed that there are several other things besides TV that interest baby Ace. The one-year-old enjoyed playing with Bowie on a new wooden climbing frame in her open-plan kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Charley wrote: "Using their @triclimb for their car track. It's been a secret den this morning as well. A climbing frame of many talents." She continued: "They're starting to play together more and more. Well, I say play. Ace takes Bowie's toys and Bowie spends his day trying to get them back."

Ace and Bowie enjoy playing on their indoor climbing frame

Meanwhile, Charley has previously opened up about the importance of reading. "I've always thought reading to kids is important, it was part of my life when I was little too. And I think for their mental health it's good as well because there's so much going on for kids now and sometimes they grow up too quickly and they've got all these screens and iPads now," she told The Mirror.

"I think if you can have that time where kids can use their imagination and get involved in a book it's so positive and it's good for the parents too to have that time with their kids."

SHOP: Amazon is selling L.O.L Dolls with an amazing discount right now – over 60% off