Amazon is selling L.O.L Dolls with an amazing discount right now – over 60% off

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? Since the big day is less than 100 days away now, it’s definitely time to start thinking about gifts – especially if you’ve got little ones to buy for!

If you love to grab yourself a bargain – and seriously, who doesn't – and you’ve got a mini fashionista in the family then check this out. For a limited time only, Amazon are selling selected L.O.L Surprise Dolls with huge discounts – in a few cases over 60% off. We've rounded up the best deals below, take a look.

There's a whopping 61% off the glitter lights L.O.L doll series. Each purchase comes with eight surprises that you unwrap layer by layer to reveal which sparkly doll you’ll get. Little ones then shine the included black light on their new doll to reveal black light surprises.

L.O.L. Surprise! Collectable lights glitter fashion dolls, was £28.28 now £11, Amazon

There's also great savings on the glitter globe L.O.L series. Just add water to the doll to see her glittery hair - and add water to the ball and it becomes a fab sparkly snow globe and display case!

L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter globe doll winter disco series, was £25.79 now £13.89, Amazon

If you’re looking for a main present idea, there’s £59 off the bumper L.O.L playset, making it half price. With this one you get a total of 70 surprises – imagine how long that will keep them busy! 14 exclusive dolls are included and 2 fashion store playsets and maze boxes that can be put back together to create a fab cityscape play area. This one ships on October 1 but order fast as we predict a sell-out.

L.O.L Surprise Amazon Surprise set, was £129 now £59, Amazon

There’s everything you need in this one to create your own glitzy watch, including a dial, watch bezel, interchangeable strap, bracelet, pendant to attach to the watch, a hair bowl, a pendant to and a L.O.L candy pop ring.

L.O.L watch surprise, was £19.99 now £7.95, Amazon

Simply press MC Hammy down into the ball and pass him around, hot potato style. Whoever is holding the ball when he pops back up is out. The last one remaining wins – so much fun!

L.O.L pass the surprise game – MC Hammy, was 10.93 now 7.29, Amazon

There are 10 surprises to unbox – including the cutest ‘lil coupe car - and the box folds out to become a play set.

L.O.L furniture road trip with Can Do baby, was £16.99 now £10.99, Amazon

This is a great chance to pick up the 5-star rated, fully poseable roller chick doll at a discount price. There are 20 surprises to unbox, including the star doll herself, and a range of fab accessories, clothes, shoes, purse, hairbrush and more. The box also becomes a reusable dressing room playset where she can strut her stuff.

L.O.L Surprise Collectable Fashion dolls – roller chick, was £31.99 now £24.00, Amazon

