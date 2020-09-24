Paloma Faith is pregnant – see her heartfelt announcement The Voice Kids coach underwent six rounds of IVF

Congratulations are in order for Paloma Faith, who revealed on Thursday that she is pregnant with her second child.

The Voice Kids coach penned a brutally honest post on Instagram to announce her happy news, revealing she has undergone six rounds of IVF due to fertility struggles.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself and her growing baby bump, the singer wrote: "It is with extreme pleasure I announce I am pregnant.

"I am going to be releasing new music at this time and wanted to feel free in my body as it changes before all our eyes!

"I love my job and can’t wait for you all to hear my 5th album and I will be out and about playing as much as this crazy time will allow (also a tour next year)."

Paloma Faith revealed her blossoming baby bump

Asking people to be kind over her changing body, Paloma added: "I am not a skinny pregnant person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me to get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby."

Detailing her fertility struggles, she continued: "This child is so wanted, it's my 6th round of IVF and was a struggle to get here. I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression.

Paloma Faith shares her daughter with Leyman Lahcine

"Being a mother is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won't 'glow'! I intend to be very real about this with you all!

"To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously (expletive) themselves, let's do this."

Paloma welcomed her first child with long-term partner Leyman Lahcine in December 2016. She previously revealed she is raising her child as gender-neutral, but in July she appeared to confirm she had a daughter after referring to her child with female pronouns.

