Chrissy Teigen's son defaces her wedding photo - see her surprising reaction

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen received an unexpected anniversary present from her son, Miles, and shared the hilarious footage on Instagram.

The mum-of-two, 34, rang in seven years of marriage to her husband, John Legend, 41, this week and her youngest child wanted to surprise her.

But when the two-year-old presented her with one of their wedding snaps scribbled over with green pen Chrissy was anything but mad.

In fact, she genuinely seemed to adore the defaced, framed photograph, and when her little boy said: "I painted mummy!" she burst out laughing and told him: "I love it. Thank you so much."

The cookbook author also captioned the sweet video: "I love it so much."

Many of her followers echoed her response in their comments and marvelled at how cute he is.

Chrissy was delighted with Mile's anniversary gift

Although some said they wouldn’t have been so accepting of the gift.

"OMG, you’re a far more patient mommy than I, lol," wrote one while another said: "I definitely wouldn’t be that nice. Chrissy must teach us the patience game!"

Chrissy and John are currently expecting their third child and confirmed the unexpected, but welcomed pregnancy, in John’s Wild music video.

The family of four will become a family of five soon

She was recently put on two weeks bed rest and opened up to her fans about how worried she gets when she doesn’t feel her baby move.

"On weekends we freak out!" she captioned an Instagram video of her daughter, Luna, four, helping to conduct an ultrasound.

"Before I'm able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut.

"One day I swear I'll buy one of these machines but by then I'll be all done with having monsters!"

Chrissy and John conceived both Luna and Miles through IVF so were naturally surprised when they discovered they were pregnant again.

