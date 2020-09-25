Baby name inspiration for Princess Eugenie – the most popular soap names of 2020 Sally and Warren are making a comeback

With the exciting news that Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, we're gone a little baby mad here at HELLO! Will she have a boy or girl and what name will the couple decide on?

If they need a little help, the royals can take inspiration from some new baby name research by Bingo website tombola who analysed some of the most iconic UK and Australian soap characters. You never know, Eugenie may be a firm EastEnders or Corrie fan!

Yes, it appears that some of our most-loved soap names are seeing a surprise surge in popularity.

Coming up top for baby girls is Betty, which is a common nickname for Elizabeth, like our Queen. In 2019, there were 124 babies born named Betty.

The Queen's name Elizabeth is often shortened to Betty

The second most popular choice is Bianca, followed by Peggy and Rita.

Then we have Pat, Vera, Lisa, Kathleen and Sally. We don't know about you but a baby Peggy sounds like the cutest thing ever! Can you imagine Princess Peggy?

The name Sally has seen a 47 per cent increase in popularity over the past year, while Kim is up by 25 per cent.

When it comes to the top boys' name, Jack - one of Coronation Street’s most beloved characters and also the name of Princess Eugenie's husband – is number one. A huge 3,381 babies named Jack were born in 2019.

We're so excited about the new royal baby on the way!

Eric, of Emmerdale fame, is at number two, while Zac and Ian (Ian Beale from EastEnders) made number three and four. Warren, Tony, Harold, Grant and Pat were next in line.

The name Warren has actually seen a 21% increase in the name in the past year, with Harold (from Neighbours) also witnessing a similar spike of 8%.

Will you take inspiration from telly's leading soap characters?