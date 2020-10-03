Heidi Klum shares rare video dancing with her children - and they've got moves! The star has four children

It looks like Heidi Klum's family have got talent!

The AGT judge, 47, shared a series of dance videos with her lookalike daughter, Leni, 16, and son, Lou, ten, on Instagram, and both kids have got moves.

Heidi joined in with her youngest and oldest - plus a friend - as they performed a routine to ABBA’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! track and it looks like the kids out-danced their mum.

MORE: Heidi Klum is unrecognisable after huge hair makeover

Loading the player...

WATCH: Heidi Klum's ABBA dance routine with daughter Leni and son Lou is brilliant

That's not to say Heidi didn’t pull off some pretty impressive moves too though and certainly did her best to keep up with the kids.

All four dancers teamed their casual clothing with a face mask and ensured to stay socially distanced.

Heidi spent the COVID-19 lockdown with her four children, Leni, Lou, Henry, 15, and Johan, 13, at their LA home with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

MORE: Heidi shares very rare photo of her four children during lockdown

Heidi's daughter Leni is her mini-me

Despite the chaos of being a family of six Heidi has had a lot of fun with her children - who she shares with ex-husband, Seal - and shared a few videos with her fans.

One of these included hilarious footage of Henry and Johan helping to cook dinner which proved Heidi has been experiencing the same problems as every other parent - trying to persuade her children to tidy up after themselves.

"What about you guys picking up the potatoes all over the floor?" she asked. "I mean, I appreciate the help, but why is it all over the floor?"

MORE: Heidi Klum wows in string-bikini while watching football

Heidi's youngest son Lou loves to dance

Leni, meanwhile, was captured on camera teaching her friend via FaceTime how to make cookies. In the caption, she wrote: "Leni showing her friend how to bake oats/banana/ peanut butter cookies."

Heidi recently opened up about her children to People magazine, revealing that her only daughter is keen to follow in her career path as a model.

She said: "The only one so far who wants to step in my footsteps is my oldest daughter, Leni. [But] I've never pushed [my kids] to do anything."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.