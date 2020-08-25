Heidi Klum looks incredible watching soccer in a string bikini The star is a mum-of-four

Bikinis aren’t the usual attire for watching sport, but Heidi Klum definitely managed to pull it off.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 47, showed off her model body and toned abs when she cheered on her favourite football team, Bayern Munich, wearing a red two-piece.

Heidi was watching the game from the comfort of her own back garden along with her German husband, Tom Kaulitz, 30, and her four children.

The entire clan were dressed in the colours of their team for the viewing party where they had pizza, champagne, and fresh fruit at their fingertips.

Heidi previously told her fans that she’s gained weight during the COVID-19 lockdown and could no longer wear some of her clothes.

Not that she let it bother her. She told the Sunday Express newspaper: "I don’t fit in my favourite jeans anymore. I’ve eaten a little more and exercised a little less than I normally would, so I’ll have to step it up to fit back into them. Or I just have to get a bigger pair and I’m fine with that as well."

Heidi was happy with her close-up

The Project Runway host has been quarantined with her Tokio Hotel star husband and her kids, Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, ten, in Los Angeles.

She shares the children with her ex-husband of nine years, Seal, who also lives in LA.

They have been successfully co-parenting but recently hit a custody curveball as Heidi wants to take her children to Germany later this year while she films Next Top Model in her home country.

Heidi and Tom watched the match on a laptop with the kids

However Seal is concerned about them travelling to Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the issue is now with the courts.

The pair were married from 2005 to 2014. Heidi secretly tied the knot with Tom last year in a courthouse in Beverly Hills, but had a lavish, Italian celebration a few months later with all their loved ones present.

