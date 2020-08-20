Heidi Klum undergoes huge hair makeover - and it looks amazing The mum-of-four changed up her look

Go big or go home! That’s what Heidi Klum decided when she underwent an incredible hair makeover leaving her almost unrecognisable.

The Project Runway star switched out her long, straight locks for some serious curl and she loved it.

Heidi, 47, shared the transformation on Instagram where fans got to see the process from start to finish as her hairdresser pulled off the lengthy makeover.

Once complete, Heidi teamed her bold new look with a wild, animal print suit, and posted several more photos and videos of herself to Instagram.

Heidi’s 80’s inspired look was for the filming of America’s Got Talent, which she is a judge on.

She recently returned to the show after missing several of the season 15 auditions back in March due to illness.

Heidi said she loves her curls

Thankfully she tested negative for COVID-19 and now lockdown has eased she can continue to shoot the show in a safe, socially distanced environment, without a studio audience.

Heidi quarantined in Los Angeles with her husband Tom Kaulitz, and her four children, Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, ten, who she shares with her ex-husband, Seal.

She’s been enjoying having the family together, but Heidi admitted she indulged a little too much in her favourite foods.

Heidi normally wears her hair straight

The model told the Sunday Express newspaper: "I don’t fit in my favourite jeans anymore. I’ve eaten a little more and exercised a little less than I normally would, so I'll have to step it up to fit back into them. Or I just have to get a bigger pair - and I'm fine with that as well."

She urged women not to beat themselves up about their appearance either. "Don't compare yourself to other people," she said. "If social media is making that hard, step away from it for a little bit.

"I also think that having a healthy relationship with food can help your self-esteem.

"For example, if I eat bad things I'll feel sluggish, and then I don't want to do anything. But if I've had a good meal I feel fuelled and charged and I feel better about myself."

