On Monday, Heidi Klum had a lot to celebrate as her oldest daughter Leni turned 16 in lockdown. To mark the special occasion, the German supermodel shared a never-before-seen photo of the pair of them on her Instagram account, which had been taken during her wedding renewal to ex-husband Seal in 2009. In the caption of the picture, the mother-of-four wrote: "Happy sweet 16 Leni. My kind, loving, smart, funny, beautiful Leni. I am proud to be your mum." Leni was one of the first people to comment on the heartfelt post, writing: "Aww love you mama," while followers wished the teenager many happy returns.

Heidi Klum with daughter Leni at her wedding renewal to Seal in 2009

The 2009 wedding renewal saw Heidi dress in a lace jumpsuit teamed with a long veil, wearing her hair in braids. Her then-husband wore denim shorts and a wig, while an Elvis impersonator helped to entertain the guests, who included Friends star Matthew Perry. The star-studded event was fancy dress themed and took place at their beach house in Malibu. Leni was just five at the time, and Heidi was pregnant with daughter Lou, now ten. Heidi and Seal broke up in 2012 and share custody of their four children.

Heidi is now married to musician Tom Kaulitz

The America's Got Talent judge is now married to musician Tom Kaulitz. The pair tied the knot a romantic ceremony in Capri, Italy, in 2019. After their wedding, Heidi opened up about the big day in an interview with People, where she said: "It was beautiful, and it was the best time. We were in Italy for three weeks. I'm still wearing baggier clothes now because I ate too much and had too much fun!" The pair also tied the knot in a low-key gathering months before, just two months after Tom popped the question in December 2018.

Heidi with her four children and Tom during a hike

Heidi recently shared a sweet photo with Tom and her four children, which was taken during a hike with their pet dogs Anton and Capper. While Heidi is quite private about her personal life, she recently opened up about her children to People magazine, revealing that her oldest daughter was keen to follow in her footsteps as a model. "The only one so far who wants to step in my footsteps is my oldest daughter, Leni. [But] I've never pushed [my kids] to do anything," she said. The star was taking part in a joint interview with her Making the Cut co-host Tim Gunn, who was full of praise for Heidi's offspring, saying that he felt "reassured" about the "future of humanity" whenever he sees the children.

