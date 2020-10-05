Abbey Clancy shares candid bath videos with Peter Crouch and four children The family of six live in Surrey

Abbey Clancy shared an intimate peek inside her family life at home with husband Peter Crouch and their four children on Sunday night, when the family convened in the bathroom for a group singalong.

"Trying to educate the kids #oasis," the model, 34, captioned the first of two videos she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Peter could be seen sitting on a chair in the corner of the bathroom dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts as he pretended to drum along to an Oasis song.

Meanwhile, their four children Sophie, nine, Liberty, five, Johnny, two, and one-year-old Jack could be seen sitting side-by-side in the bathtub, chatting among themselves.

In the second video, Peter managed to get his children into the dancing mood, as they all waved their hands in their air like their dad as he sang along to Oasis song D'You Know What I Mean? Between the six of them, it appears they have quite the family band!

Peter Crouch was singing along to Oasis as his kids enjoyed a bath

The latest videos also gave fans a new look inside Abbey and Peter's stunning £3million home in Surrey, where they have lived since 2016. Like the rest of the property, their bathroom follows a neutral colour scheme with marble tiled floors, white shuttered blinds and a free-standing bath that is big enough to comfortably house four kids!

Peter and Abbey's four children soon got involved!

It also features a mirror running down the wall behind the bath, making the already spacious room feel even bigger. In the reflection, a door could be seen opening out into the rest of the house, which features a walk-in wardrobe, an outdoor swimming pool and a playroom – perfect for keeping the kids entertained in all weather conditions.

The last time the couple's four children were seen together was in June, when Abbey marked Jack's first birthday with a selection of adorable photos. Several snaps showed the little boy opening presents with his siblings as they sat on top of the dining room table.

