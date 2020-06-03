Abbey Clancy shared a series of adorable photos of her youngest child Jack on Instagram to mark his first birthday, ranging from when he was swaddled in blankets as a baby to opening presents with his siblings. The doting mum wrote in the caption: "My beautiful baby Jack Jack is 1 today. I literally cannot believe how fast the time has gone, we love you so so much our gorgeous happy boy."

Many of Abbey's followers posted birthday messages to the little boy in the comments section, including Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt who wrote: "Happy birthday little dude!" while former Love Island star Olivia Attwood added: "The cutest!" However, others were divided over one of the photos which showed Jack dressed in a mini Liverpool outfit that consisted of a red top, shorts and stripy socks. Noting his dad Peter Crouch's professional football career, one follower joked, "Honestly shocking from Crouchy allowing him to wear a Liverpool kit and not a Spurs one," while another commented, "Shouldn’t he be a Stoke fan?"

It was a busy week for Abbey and Peter, as the couple also celebrated their daughter Liberty's fifth birthday recently. The 34-year-old model similarly marked the special occasion with a tribute on Instagram, featuring several photos of the little girl dressed in princess outfits and eating ice cream. "I can’t believe my beautiful little Liberty is 5 today. Where has the time gone my sweet little happy girl we adore you. Happy Birthday, darling," Abbey wrote.

Both birthdays were celebrated at their Surrey home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but we imagine there was still plenty of entertainment for the young children! Abbey and Peter have lived in their home with their four children: Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack, since 2016. They built and designed the property from scratch, meaning it has everything they want and need, including its own cinema room, an impressive home office and a swimming pool.

