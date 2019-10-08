Peter Crouch has ruled out having more children with wife Abbey Clancy The former footballer shares four kids with his model wife

Peter Crouch has admitted he has no intention of expanding his family with wife Abbey Clancy – saying he's perfectly happy with the four children they share. The former footballer and Abbey are parents to daughters Sophia, eight, Liberty, four, and sons Johnny, 21 months, and Jack, four months. Speaking on the latest edition of Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV, the former sportsman admitted he "didn't plan" on having so many kids before jokily blaming his model spouse for their large brood.

"Oh 100 per cent [we are not having another child]," he told hosts Laura Whitmore and Gordon Smart. "It's her fault," he added. "I think, she still looks great! I don’t know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up and being hands-on."

Peter and Abbey share four children

MORE: Rachel Riley explains why she's giving away her baby gifts as due date nears

Lifting the lid on whether his children will follow in his sporty footsteps, Peter shared: "The boys are really young, the girls just aren't interested in football at all, other sports yeah but not football so much. I'd love to get the boys into it. I'll take them to games and definitely they'll be picking up a golf club and they'll be playing tennis, as long as they want to."

Peter and Abbey married in 2011

MORE: Ola Jordan shows off her growing baby bump in fitted black dress

Peter and Abbey, who married in 2011, welcomed their fourth child on 3 June 2019. The happy parents announced the news on Instagram, sharing several pictures of their bundle of joy the following day. "Welcome to the world darling boy, born 3rd of June 3:44pm weighing 7lb.5. Now home safe and sound x," proud mum Abbey wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.