David Tennant’s wife Georgia shares the sweetest photo of baby Birdie The couple are proud parents to five children

It's been a big week in the Tennant household. David and Georgia Tennant's youngest child, Birdie, celebrated her first birthday, and her proud mum shared the sweetest snapshot to mark the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Georgia posted a picture of her blonde-haired baby girl sitting on a stone lion statue in the garden.

WATCH: Baby Birdie has taken her first steps!

With her very own birthday crown, Birdie is also dressed in a white long-sleeved top emblazoned with the words 'Birdie is one' teamed with a grey tutu and leopard print trousers.

As with all photos of her children, Georgia managed to keep Birdie's face hidden from the camera. "Happy Birday," she quipped in the caption.

Georgia shared the sweetest snapshot of her baby daughter

The family's celebrations come just days after they marked daughter Doris's fifth birthday. Georgia posted a photo showing her little girl holding a huge pink floral balloon.

While the birthday balloon obscured most of her face, Doris could be seen grinning from ear to ear wearing her long blonde curly hair loose and sequinned T-shirt spelling out 'star.'

The family recently celebrated Doris's fifth birthday

In the caption, doting mum-of-five Georgia wrote: "Happy Birthday our darling Doris (yes we called her Doris). 5 years since I pulled you into this world & we’ve been running to keep up with you ever since. You are a force of nature and the world has a treat coming in the shape of you. #happybirthday."

Doris was also treated to an incredible birthday cake; a Nutella-inspired creation that featured an icing model of the little girl and her friend Amber. Georgia also shared a photo of the cake, along with the caption: "Life is sweet when you're with friends. #nutellagateimmortalized @cakesbyrobincakes."

The couple are proud parents to five children

Georgia, 35, and David, 49, have been married since 2011; they met when she starred alongside the Scottish actor in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008.

They are parents to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

