David Tennant's wife Georgia left her fans almost speechless on Saturday when she posted a new photo of her daughter Birdie.

The Doctor Who actress shared a striking image of herself breastfeeding her daughter in what appeared to be a laundry room that was in a state of disarray.

The room had clothes strewn across the floor and items piling high on the sideboards, while Georgia perched on a small bench wearing a baggy T-shirt and had unkempt hair.

Captioning the image, she wrote: "Just realized I missed #breastfeedingawarenessmonth (too busy actually doing it) and hate to think I’d missed an opportunity to post a photo with my (expletive) out.

"So here is what my ‘breast feeding journey’ looks like currently. I hope this makes anyone struggling feel better but most importantly I hope it makes @mariekondo move in with me for a weekend (might need longer)."

Georgia won praise for her honest photo

Georgia's fans were shocked by the photo, but in the best possible way, with many praising the actress for sharing an honest look into her home life. "God, it’s nice to see a 'normal' house on Instagram. Family mess is legitimate and good," wrote one.

Another said: "Thank you for posting realistic pictures, especially of a non-picture-perfect moment. Makes me feel more normal."

A third added: "I love you for this photo. My floor also looks like this on the regular and it's nice to know it's not just us." A fourth penne: "This is everything. Thank you. Parenting and #Breastfeeding with love in real-life action, no insta filtered picture-perfect scenes."

Birdie is the youngest child of Georgia and David Tennant

Georgia, who has been married to David, 49, since 2011, is a loving mother to nine-year-old Olive, seven-year-old Wilfred, Doris, five, and baby Birdie. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Over the past few months, Georgia has been keeping her followers entertained amid the ongoing pandemic. Sharing tiny snippets of her life at home, the mum-of-five has posted funny photos of her cooking disasters, daily walks and celebrated her latest show with David called Staged, which hit television screens during lockdown.

