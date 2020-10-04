It was an exciting weekend for David and Georgia Tennant who celebrated their daughter Doris' fifth birthday.

Despite keeping their family life private, Georgia shared a glimpse into the celebrations with a sweet photo on Instagram showing her little girl holding a huge pink flowery balloon. While the birthday balloon obscured most of her face, Doris could be seen grinning from ear to ear wearing her long blonde curly hair loose and sequinned T-shirt spelling out 'star.'

In the caption, doting mum-of-five Georgia wrote: "Happy Birthday our darling Doris (yes we called her Doris). 5 years since I pulled you into this world & we’ve been running to keep up with you ever since. You are a force of nature and the world has a treat coming in the shape of you. #happybirthday."

The joke about the five-year-old's unusual name caught the attention of her followers, who were quick to praise David and Georgia's choice. "One of the kindest souls I've ever known was named Doris. Happy Birthday!," one fan wrote, and another remarked: "Doris! Such a great name! Happy birthday."

Several others who shared the same name as the little girl were also quick to defend the moniker! "Doris is a wonderful name! Happy Birthday!!," one joked, and a fourth added: "Fantastic name!! It’s my nickname! Happy Birthday to another Little Doris."

Doris likely enjoyed a family celebration with her siblings

Although there were no more family photos of the special occasion, it's likely that Doris spent her birthday with her parents – who both starred in Doctor Who – and siblings, Ty, 18, Olive, nine, Wilfred, seven and 11-month-old Birdie.

At the end of September, Georgia posted a picture showing all five of her children as they enjoyed a Sunday walk with their dad – while she stayed behind! "They are really embracing the rule of six! #nohonestlyimfine," the 35-year-old actress joked in her caption, as the clan took a stroll down a country lane.

