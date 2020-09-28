David Tennant's wife shares incredibly rare photo of all five children Georgia is a very proud mum of five

David Tennant's wife Georgia has taken to Instagram with a very sweet snapshot of her family. The 35-year-old actress posted a picture showing all five of her children as they enjoyed a Sunday walk with their dad.

MORE: Georgia Tennant's date night with husband David revealed

Doctor Who star David, 49, can be seen holding the couple'’s youngest child, 11-month-old Birdie, on his shoulders, as the clan take a stroll down a country lane. Son Ty, 18, can be seen on the far left of the snapshot, with Olive, nine, Wilfred, seven, and five-year-old Doris stood in between the two men. David adopted Ty when he married Georgia back in 2011.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant shares funny video of husband David

"They are really embracing the rule of six!" Georgia joked in her caption. "#nohonestlyimfine."

MORE: David Tennant makes surprising confession about his son

Just last week, the proud mum stunned fans with a very rare photo of her son Wilfred, revealing that the thoughtful little boy had made the decision to have his long blonde hair cut off - for a very good reason.

Georgia Tennant has shared a rare photo of all five children

The star posted a photo montage on Instagram showing Wilfred before his hair cut, as well as a picture showing him in the barber's chair getting ready for the chop.

"Huge thank you to anyone who sent messages of encouragement or donated to support W," Georgia wrote. "The deed is done (thank you @twofacebarbers) the hair has been sent and his new look is a success as big as his heart.

David and Georgia have been married since 2011

"I'll put the @justgiving link in my bio should you want to donate to @littleprincesstrustcharity but please, only if you are able. Thank you again. We are so very touched x."

Over the past few months, Georgia – who met David while filming the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008 - has been keeping her followers very entertained amid the ongoing pandemic.

The couple rarely share photos of their family

Sharing tiny snippets of her life at home, the mum-of-five has posted funny photos showing her cooking disasters, daily walks and celebrated her latest show with David called Staged, which hit television screens during lockdown.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.