Georgia and David Tennant treat daughter Doris to unbelievable birthday cake Looks too good to eat!

David Tennant and his wife Georgia pulled out all the stops for their daughter Doris' 5th birthday - the youngster was treated to the most amazing Nutella-inspired birthday cake!

In an incredible photo, shared on the Doctor Who actress' Instagram page on Sunday, the one-of-a-kind cake was covered with soft icing, and topped off with a model of Doris and a friend called Amber.

The two birthday girls, which were modelled in icing, were seen tucking into an open tub of Nutella. "Amber and Doris… Happy 5th birthday," was written in large letters across the magnificent, bespoke creation by London-based bakery Cakes by Robin.

In the caption, doting mum Georgia wrote: "Life is sweet when you're with friends. #nutellagateimmortalized @cakesbyrobincakes."

Upon seeing the post, several fans rushed to heap praise on the masterpiece. "Amazing cake with amazing likenesses," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "This cake is just WOW." A third post read: "Wow that's awesome!! Happy birthday."

The snap of the incredible birthday cake

Despite keeping their family life private, Georgia surprised her fans by giving the world a glimpse into the celebrations with another sweet photo showing her little girl holding a huge pink flowery balloon.

While the birthday balloon obscured most of her face, Doris could be seen grinning from ear to ear wearing her long blonde curly hair loose and a sequinned T-shirt spelling out 'star.'

David and Georgia marked Doris' 5th birthday in style

"Happy Birthday our darling Doris (yes we called her Doris)," the mum-of-five gushed. "Five years since I pulled you into this world and we've been running to keep up with you ever since. You are a force of nature and the world has a treat coming in the shape of you. #happybirthday."

