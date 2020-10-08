Kim Kardashian's daughter North receives outpouring of love after rare interview The celebrity offspring had lots to say

It looks like Kim Kardashian's little girl, North West, is destined for stardom - at least if her fans have anything to do with it.

The sweet seven-year gave a rare interview to CR Fashion Book and a sneak peek at the feature reveals some adorable comments.

North was asked what her solution for world peace would be and she said: "I would make everybody love each other and make coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs."

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago plays dress-up inside family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter North directs siblings in adorable music video

Both the publication and her mum shared the snippet from the interview - which comes out on 9 Oct - on Instagram and fans went wild for North.

"She is so beautiful," wrote one, while a second commented: "She is her mom's twin for real."

Others raved about how much she resembles Kim too and said: "OMG! North looks more like Kim in this pic than her father," and "she is Kim's twin".

MORE: Inside the jaw-dropping homes of the Kardashian-Jenner family

RELATED: 11 of the most enviable celebrity playrooms

North wore a Lil Cardi necklace

North is of course the first child of Kim and her husband, Kanye West, but it was another star's name she had on her necklace which read 'Lil Cardi '.

She was referring to the rapper Cardi B, and it's not the first time North has branded herself her mini-me.

In January she appeared on Kim's Instagram to promote her mum’s new SKIMS collection and dubbed herself Lil Cardi.

North is the oldest of her four siblings, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 16 months.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian shows support for Kanye West in latest post

North is a performer like her dad Kanye West

She might look like her mum, but she may just follow in her dad's musical footsteps.

North loves performing and even starred in Kanye’s most recent music video, Wash Us in the Blood.

In the video, she is seen dancing during a rehearsal of Kanye's Sunday Service Choir - and she looked absolutely adorable.

When she was a baby she also starred in another of Kanye's videos for his single Only One.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.