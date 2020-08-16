Kourtney Kardashian shows support for Kanye West in latest post The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is the oldest of Kris Jenner's children

Kourtney Kardashian has publically shown her support for brother-in-law Kanye West, following his recent bipolar episode and tweets about wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram over the weekend to share screengrabs of Kanye's latest tweets, which included the rapper questioning why so many emojis weren't used regularly. He had written: "YZY theatre [ski emoji]. I'm not using no more emojis that match my tweet."

Kanye then tweeted: "There's so many lonely emojis man." The dad-of-four continued: "Why people don't never use this [guard emoji]. This emoji is a person too." Kanye also tweeted an emoji of a coat, and wrote: "So when is this emoji appropriate?" Alongside the screengrab, Kourtney wrote: "I'm crying."

Kourtney has been incredibly supportive towards Kim and Kanye during the award-winning star's bipolar episode in July. The Poosh founder helped to take care of the couple's four children, North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one, while Kim went to visit her husband in Wyoming, where he had been staying at the time.

Kim had gone to visit Kanye after he apologised to her via Twitter for making several public comments about their daughter North and the state of their marriage.

He wrote: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The couple have since been pictured on a family glamping trip, and it has been reported that Kim and Kanye are working to save their marriage.

Kim was also recently heard laughing in the background of a video posted on Kanye's Twitter account, of the star dancing with his daughter North while on holiday.

The reality star previously released a statement asking the public to be understanding towards her husband, and to give her family privacy during this difficult time.

In it, she wrote: "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

