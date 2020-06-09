Kim Kardashian shared several sweet photos of her husband Kanye West on Instagram on Monday to mark his birthday, including several throwbacks of the couple and their children. But one particular photo taken in 2012 held a very special memory for the pair, as it was taken shortly after she found Kim found out she was pregnant. The mother-of-four can be seen dressed in a plunging black dress as she cuddled up to Kanye, who wore a black blazer over a white shirt for their romantic dinner in London.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo taken shortly after the couple found out they were expecting North

Explaining their reaction when they realised they were going to become parents, Kim confessed: "Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance because I was freaking out." And her husband had the sweetest reaction to the news, choosing to treat her to a delicious evening meal. "He took me to Hakkasan and then Häagen-Dazs to make me feel better," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.

Unfortunately, Kim's fears were well-founded as she gave birth to North West in 2013 following a difficult pregnancy and birth. "When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mum’s organs start to shut down," she said in a video for her shapewear line Skims, adding: "The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby.” Kim went into emergency labour at 34 and a half weeks. "North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early," she recalled, before revealing that her placenta grew inside her uterus instead of coming out - a condition that can be dangerous to mothers.

Kim Kardashian has been sharing sweet photos of her kids from her phone

Despite her life-threatening pregnancy, Kim wanted more children and went on to welcome son Saint in December 2015 after freezing her eggs. "I was able to get pregnant through that with my son Saint, and then I had two embryos left. I had the same condition, same awful delivery that I had with my first daughter," she said in the video. "After that, I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside." The reality TV star turned to surrogacy for her next two children Chicago and Psalm.

