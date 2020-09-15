Kim Kardashian delighted her fans when she shared a too-cute photo of her daughter, Chicago, dressed up as a princess inside their family mansion.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, clearly thought her youngest daughter looked adorable as she shared the snapshot on Instagram.

Chicago wore a long, pink dress and had her hair tied up in little topknots. The two-year-old completed the look with two plasters on her arm.

Chicago was stood in the grand foyer of the £45 million house she lives in with her mum, dad, Kanye West, and three siblings, Psalm, one, Saint, four, and North, seven.

The luxury pad in the Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles boasts two swimming pools, two spas, and its own vineyard.

The minimalistic property even featured on the cover of Architectural Digest which Kim insisted was something she’d always dreamed of.

It won’t be long before fans will no longer get a sneak peek inside the Kardashian-Jenner homes on their reality TV show because they've just announced it’s cancellation after 14 years.

Chicago looked like a real princess

It will air its nineteenth season later this year and their 20th will be their final installment.

Kim made the announcement on social media and wrote: "To our amazing fans - it is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

Kim and Kanye's house is incredible

The mum-of-four continued: "Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021."

