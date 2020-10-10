Rochelle Humes reveals dilemma over daughters' privacy The couple have always kept their children's faces hidden – until now

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes made a huge decision earlier this year regarding their two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina. In the past, the couple has taken steps to protect their children's identities, never posting photos which show their faces on social media.

But in January, Rochelle took to Instagram, writing a heartwarming post which addressed the rare dilemma faced by parents in the public eye.

Rochelle Humes decided to show her daughters faces in public this year

Sharing a series of photos of her two girls, their faces clearly visible in each, Rochelle explained the reasons for her U-turn:

"Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything...but we've made the choice to share a little bit more of our family," 30-year-old Rochelle revealed. "Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don't really have the answer...Obviously it was coming from a place of protection maybe to a fault, let's face it none of us really have this figured out..So here they are our babies, they won't be on here often but thought you might like to meet them.. Please be kind."

Rochelle shares Alaia-Mai and Valentina with husband Marvin Humes

There were ten photos in total, capturing a number of happy family moments. One sweet snapshot showed Rochelle cuddling up for a selfie with both her girls, while another shows six-year-old Alaia-Mai sitting sweetly on the sofa and smiling up at the camera while petting a white guinea pig. Another close-up showed little Valentina, two, sitting in her high chair and beaming up at the camera, her gorgeous curls held away from her face with a hairband.

Since making the decision to share photos, Rochelle's fans have enjoyed seeing sweet snippets of the presenter's family life, and they'll no doubt be excited to see snaps of Rochelle and Marvin's third child. The couple is currently expecting a son, due this month.